Oct 26th, 2017

Last week, we saw a couple of updates for Google Home users which were mainly focused on being able to cast content to your TV with the help of a Chromecast and Google Assistant. Today, Google is adding, even more, functionality by adding the ability to now ask your Google Home to cast content from HBO Now, CBS, and The CW.

Now, this is provided that you have subscription accounts to HBO Now and CBS All Access, but those who want to see content from The CW don’t have to worry about signing up for anything. Here are some of the commands you can make using the phrase “Ok Google” or “Hey Google”:

  • “Watch Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • “Play Star Trek: Discovery”
  • “Turn the volume down”
  • “Go back 30 seconds”
  • “Play Riverdale”

This is a great addition to an already expanding lineup of features and functionality for Google Home and Chromecast owners. Plus, Google has stated that you can still perform these commands using Google Assistant on your favorite Android or iOS device, making it possible for non-Google Home owners to get in on the fun.

So what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, grab the kids, and put Google Home and Google Assistant to work for you!

