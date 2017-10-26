One of the best new features that hit Chromebooks last year was when Google gave them access to the Google Play Store. It was only available to a handful of models initially, allowing them to download and install Android apps straight from Chrome OS.

Google now has updated its list of Chromebooks that officially support Android apps via the Google Play Store, and if you’re curious to see which ones are now supported (in case you’re shopping now or for a loved one this holiday season), check out Google’s full running list right here.

Once you’re viewing the page, simply perform a Control + F to search for your specific Chromebook model. The list tells you which devices already support the Google Play Store under the status column (Stable Channel) and which Google plans on adding support in the near future (Planned). Doesn’t get much more simple than that.