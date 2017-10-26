With the release of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL missing the 3.5mm headphone jack, it’s probably time to start looking at a good set of Bluetooth earbuds. I’m expecting the upcoming OnePlus 5T to be sans headphone jack and depending on how Samsung swings with the Galaxy S9, the future of Android devices with headphone jacks is looking pretty slim.

AUKEY accessories are generally pretty reliable and these Latitude Bluetooth earbuds feature rich sound delivered over Bluetooth 4.1 (with aptX-compatible devices). The specs sheet says you can expect to get about 8 hours of play time on a single 1.5-hour charge and the magnetic buds click together so you can keep track of them when you’re not wearing them.

Usually, these earbuds cost $29.99 on Amazon but with the coupon code AUKEPB40 at checkout, you can snag them for only $19.99. Not a bad deal if you’re looking to get ahead of our jackless future.