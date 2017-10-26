Oct 26th, 2017

We’re coming up on the one-year anniversary of Nokia making its triumphant return to the mobile world with the Nokia 6. The device has turned heads and has become a viable option in the mid-range market for those looking for a familiar name.

Now, Nokia and HMD Global have unexpectedly introduced a new version of the device on Amazon, named the “Art Black” Nokia 6. This seems to be a limited edition release, and actually isn’t available for purchase just yet, despite the listing already being available on Amazon’s website.

As for what’s under the hood, the Nokia 6 comes equipped with 5.5-inch FHD display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 430 SoC along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The Nokia 6 also features a 3,000mAh battery, 16MP rear camera, and a front-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The $299 price for this limited edition Nokia 6 is about $70 more expensive than the standard edition, but it’s just a bit odd to see a new version of the device launched without any formal announcement. Regardless, if you want to get your pre-order in for the Art Black Nokia 6, hit the button below and Amazon will ship the device to you when it becomes readily available.

Buy the Nokia 6
