Oct 26th, 2017

While other smartphone makers are struggling to pull a profit in Q3 2017, Google’s parent company Alphabet had no trouble beating Wall Street’s expectations. Alphabet’s adjusted earnings per share is $9.57 versus the $8.33 predicted by analysts. Sales this quarter are up $27.77 billion compared to the $22.45 billion last year during the same quarter. That’s a 24% increase in revenue over the same quarter last year, though Alphabet spent more to get those gains.

The company attributes its growth to increased search volume and ad clicks on Google ads across the world, with Asia highlighted as a growing segment of the company’s revenue. Chief Financial Officier Ruth Porat says the company is focusing on building products with AI at their core, which she believes Google is leading the way in advancements for AI tech.

Despite all the good news for shareholders, it’s costing Alphabet and Google more and more to obtain these results as the company has spent billions of dollars securing deals with Apple and Samsung to remain the default search provider on those devices.

[via CNBC]
local_offer    Alphabet   Google  

stars Further Reading

Pixel 2 XL software updates incoming for screen issues

Pichai: Pixel 2 day-one pre-orders were doubled this year

Samsung mocks Pixel 2 XL display troubles with new ad

Google Play Protect may be weak

Google Assistant's now more kid-friendly than ever

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWhy Not to Buy Android TV with Chromecast
close4 Reasons not to buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in

While smart TV makers are keen on wowing you with the promise of “Netflix and Chill” at the click of a button, we’re going to buck the trend and take the stance that you shouldn’t buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

2

more_vertGoogle won't punish those who root the Pixel 2
closeGoogle won’t void the warranty on your rooted Pixel 2

Google customer support has confirmed that the company will not void the warranty for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL owners who have rooted their devices.

3

more_vertPre-order page for OnePlus 5T reveals specs
closePre-order page for the OnePlus 5T gives us a peek at specs

A new pre-order page for the OnePlus 5T appeared online before quickly being removed. However, it gave us a brief look at the specs for the upcoming device.

4

more_vertFlight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8
closeSamsung just handed out 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices on a night flight

Late night passengers on an Iberia flight in Spain got a surprise when they were handed a brand new Galaxy Note 8.

5

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

6

more_vertPixel 2 doesn't stand up well in durability test
closePixel 2 looks pretty fragile in this torture test for durability [VIDEO]

Zack of JerryRigEverything finally got his hands on the Pixel 2 and puts it through his classic torture test. The Pixel 2…. does poorly.

7

more_vertPixel 2 shipped out that failed factory quality control
closeGoogle shipped a Pixel 2 that failed its quality control inspection

Someone pre-ordered the Pixel 2 (non-XL) and got a device that didn’t meet the factory’s quality control standards. This has been a very disappointing launch for Google.

8

more_vertThe Essential Phone is now priced at $499
closeThe Essential Phone is now permanently discounted to $499

As the company seemingly struggles with sales, the Essential Phone has been discounted by $200, bringing the price down to just $499.

9

more_vertMade for Google page is live
closeThe “Made for Google” site is live with accessories from over 20 partners

Google has updated the Made for Google website with a list of 22 brands that are included in the program.

10

more_vertT-Mobile's upcoming Galaxy S8 Active passes through FCC
closeT-Mobile’s still unofficial Galaxy S8 Active passes through the FCC

The T-Mobile variant of the Galaxy S8 Active is almost here. The phone just passed through the FCC with support for T-Mobile’s network, including Band 66 and 71.