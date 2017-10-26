Oct 26th, 2017

Yeah, we know that tablets are dying. But that isn’t stopping companies from releasing new versions in an attempt to over-saturate a dying market. The latest venture into the tablet world comes from Samsung who has announced that the 2017 Galaxy Tab A (8.0) will be launching in the US on November 1st.

The Tab A (8.0) is a revised version of the same tablet launched back in 2015, with some updated specs in tow. The tablet comes equipped with an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 800, which is rather disappointing. Powering the Tab A is the Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage (up to 256GB), and a 5,000mAh battery, which Samsung claims will last “all day”.

For those who love to take pictures with their tablets, there is a 5MP selfie camera, along with a 8MP rear-facing sensor with an LED flash placed directly below it. Also, the new Tab A will be shipping with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, along with a USB Type-C charging port.

Pricing for the tablet begins at $229.99 and will include some baked-in bloatware in the form of $100 worth of games, books, movies and TV shows geared towards the little ones. Plus, Samsung is throwing in three months of YouTube Red for free with each purchase, so you don’t have to worry about those pesky ads when venturing on a YouTube binge.

There’s no mention of whether the 2017 Galaxy Tab A (8.0) will be available at retailers such as Best Buy, but you can head over to Samsung’s website to learn more about the device via the link below.

[BusinessWire | Samsung]
