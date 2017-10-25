A little less than three months after it arrived on iOS, Snapchat for Android has been treated to a much-anticipated update, which bundles compatibility for “Multi-Snaps,” a collection of ten-second video clips that are sent in succession.

The way it works is simple: Record a video like usual, then once you hit the ten-second mark, keep your finger pressed firmly on your handset’s screen. You’ll notice a thumbnail appear above the recording button, indicating a clip has been added to your collection.

Once you’ve finished recording your video, which can consist of six ten-second segments, lift your finger, watch the entire thing back to make sure you haven’t leaked any sensitive material (you know exactly what we mean), then hit send.

That’s all there is to it. To take advantage of the functionality, however, you’ll need to install the latest version of Snapchat from the Play Store. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear to be a staged rollout, so you should be able to grab it right away.