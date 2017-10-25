Oct 25th, 2017

Samsung will begin rolling out its first Android 8.0 Oreo updates in early 2018. The South Korean company has remained quiet about its upgrade plans since the platform made its debut in August, but its official Turkish news site has good news for Galaxy smartphone owners.

Well, it’s relatively good news. It would be better news if Samsung started delivering Oreo before the end of the year, but at least we now have an idea when its updates will be arriving. Its news site says it has already begun testing “pilot model” software before a public rollout early next year.

We don’t yet know which handsets will receive Oreo first, but it’s likely Samsung’s most recent flagships will be top of the list. We expect to see the Galaxy Note 8 updated initially, followed by the Galaxy S8 series, then their older siblings.

New features and improvements include standard Oreo upgrades like Night Mode, new emojis, picture-in-picture multitasking, and background app limits for enhanced performance. We can also look forward to some Samsung-specific changes, but we’ll have to wait to find out what they will be.

