Oct 25th, 2017

While the rest of the Android blogosphere has been focused on the Pixel 2 XL display issues, there’s another device that hit the market at the beginning of the month that has seemingly been forgotten. The LG V30 was finally launched here in the US on October 5th, after being announced back at IFA 2017 and looks to take on the rest of the 2017 flagships that have been announced.

Unfortunately for those on grandfathered Unlimited data plans, there has yet to be an unlocked version of the phone readily available, but it seems that this variant is in the works. Thanks to the folks over at B&H Photo, you can now pre-order the unlocked LG V30 for $829.99 with free shipping, and the expected release date is December 5th.

This unlocked variant will work with both GSM and CDMA networks, so you can take the LG V30 to whichever carrier you choose. Unsurprisingly, B&H is not offering any extra goodies with the purchase of this unlocked device, but you’ll still get an absolutely gorgeous device and an amazing camera setup in a luxurious package.

If you’re still on the fence about picking up the LG V30 for yourself, hit the links below to learn more about the device, while also checking out Joe’s official review.

