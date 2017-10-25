Oct 25th, 2017

One of the new features on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is called “Now Playing.” When music is playing nearby, the Pixel will automatically detect it and display the song information on the lock screen and notifications. It’s pretty cool for those moments when you think “this song is cool, I wonder what it is.” You don’t have to open Shazam. The info is just right there.

The one thing that Now Playing is missing is a list of all the songs that have been identified. This would be really handy for finding those songs you can’t remember. Thankfully, Android developers have come to the rescue again. “Now Play History” is a simple app that puts all the songs in a chronological list. You can then choose what app you’d like to open when you tap the song.

Now Playing History costs $0.99. We’re surprised this isn’t a built-in feature already. Maybe it will be someday, but for now, you can download this app.

download: google play
local_offer    Pixel 2   Pixel 2 XL  

stars Further Reading

Google Pixel 2 XL [Q&A]

uBreakiFix offers walk-in repairs for the Pixel 2/2 XL

Pixel 2 units are making strange noises

Deal: Get a Pixel 2, LG V30, Galaxy Note 8 case for under $5

White Pixel 2 pre-orders delayed by a month

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWhy Not to Buy Android TV with Chromecast
close4 Reasons not to buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in

While smart TV makers are keen on wowing you with the promise of “Netflix and Chill” at the click of a button, we’re going to buck the trend and take the stance that you shouldn’t buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

2

more_vertGoogle won't punish those who root the Pixel 2
closeGoogle won’t void the warranty on your rooted Pixel 2

Google customer support has confirmed that the company will not void the warranty for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL owners who have rooted their devices.

3

more_vertPre-order page for OnePlus 5T reveals specs
closePre-order page for the OnePlus 5T gives us a peek at specs

A new pre-order page for the OnePlus 5T appeared online before quickly being removed. However, it gave us a brief look at the specs for the upcoming device.

4

more_vertFlight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8
closeSamsung just handed out 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices on a night flight

Late night passengers on an Iberia flight in Spain got a surprise when they were handed a brand new Galaxy Note 8.

5

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

6

more_vertPixel 2 doesn't stand up well in durability test
closePixel 2 looks pretty fragile in this torture test for durability [VIDEO]

Zack of JerryRigEverything finally got his hands on the Pixel 2 and puts it through his classic torture test. The Pixel 2…. does poorly.

7

more_vertPixel 2 shipped out that failed factory quality control
closeGoogle shipped a Pixel 2 that failed its quality control inspection

Someone pre-ordered the Pixel 2 (non-XL) and got a device that didn’t meet the factory’s quality control standards. This has been a very disappointing launch for Google.

8

more_vertGoogle Search custom widget
closeLatest Google beta allows you to customize the Search widget

The latest beta of the Google app (7.14.15) get some cool customization tools for the Search widget.

9

more_vertThe Essential Phone is now priced at $499
closeThe Essential Phone is now permanently discounted to $499

As the company seemingly struggles with sales, the Essential Phone has been discounted by $200, bringing the price down to just $499.

10

more_vertSamsung & Google ARCore
closeSamsung teams up with Google to bring ARCore to Galaxy devices

Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring ARCore to Galaxy smartphones. This is a huge step in ARCore being a viable competitor to Apple’s ARKit.