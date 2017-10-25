One of the new features on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is called “Now Playing.” When music is playing nearby, the Pixel will automatically detect it and display the song information on the lock screen and notifications. It’s pretty cool for those moments when you think “this song is cool, I wonder what it is.” You don’t have to open Shazam. The info is just right there.

The one thing that Now Playing is missing is a list of all the songs that have been identified. This would be really handy for finding those songs you can’t remember. Thankfully, Android developers have come to the rescue again. “Now Play History” is a simple app that puts all the songs in a chronological list. You can then choose what app you’d like to open when you tap the song.

Now Playing History costs $0.99. We’re surprised this isn’t a built-in feature already. Maybe it will be someday, but for now, you can download this app.