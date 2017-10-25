Oct 25th, 2017

It’s no strange thing to see special edition variants of certain phones popping up in China, like the Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Edition. It seems as though Lenovo wants to hop on this bandwagon with a special edition $1,500 version of the Moto Z2 Force, which is branded as a Moto Z 2018 Kingsman Special Edition in China.

This special edition Moto Z2 Force uses grade 7000 aluminum for the exterior and the Motorola logo is emblazoned with a special gold color. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is the same as the premium tier Moto Z2 Force that debuted here in the United States. Your extra cash will also net you a 3,490mAh TurboPowerMoto Mod, Moto Style Mod, USB-C earphones, leather flip case, and a 45-anniversary notepad.

It’s unlikely we’ll see the phone released outside of China, but it’s always interesting to see how these manufacturers try and milk popular trends with special edition phones.

