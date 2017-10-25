Oct 25th, 2017

The Moto X4 may be one of the most exciting phones to hit the market this year, as Motorola changed things up again with its mid-range offerings. Now, while the device has yet to begin shipping to anyone other than those in the press, you can still pre-order the device through Motorola, Project Fi (for the Android One experience, Amazon, and Best Buy.

There are some deals rolling around with Moto X4 pre-orders, but the latest one comes from Best Buy. If you hit the button below and get your order in for the Moto X4, you’ll get a free $50 Best Buy gift card. Unfortunately, this won’t be eligible to be used towards your purchase, but you will receive the gift card in the mail and then can use it for whatever else you may need.

As a refresher, the Moto X4 features a 5.2-inch FHD display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 630 chipset and 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of expandable storage. The X4 also features a 12MP main shooter, along with a 16MP selfie camera to get the best selfies possible.

Finally, in this $399 package, you also get a 3,000mAh battery and IP68 water and dust resistance. This is a pretty impressive offering, and you can get yours by hitting the button below.

Pre-order the Moto X4
