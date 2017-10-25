Oct 25th, 2017

Believe it or not, some people still use Netflix to rent physical DVDs and Blu-rays. If you’re one of them, you can now use the company’s new Android app to manage your movie queue. Browse thousands of movies and TV shows and get personalized recommendations on what to watch next.

As of January, Netflix still had more than 4 million people subscribed to its physical DVD rental service. The number of subscribers has been dwindling as streaming video takes off, but there’s still plenty of demand for discs — particularly from those who don’t get great internet.

To improve the service for those users, Netflix has released a new app called DVD Netflix. It lets you browse its entire catalog of physical titles, which you can view by genre and mood. It also offers personalized recommendations, lets you search by actor and channel, and more.

You can pick the movies and shows you want to watch to build your queue, and Netflix sends out your disc with free shipping both there and back. You’ll get a notification when a new DVD or Blu-ray is on its way, and as always, you get to keep it for as long as you like, with no late fees.

A Netflix DVD subscription starts at just $4.99 a month, but you get your first month free if you’re a new customer. You can download the new app by clicking the button below.

Netflix DVD for Android
