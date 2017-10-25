Oct 25th, 2017

IP cameras are becoming increasingly popular with consumers nowadays. This has to do with the ever dropping prices and the practicality of watching over your home/office. There are a lot of different variations of wireless IP cameras on the market and choosing one — especially a good one that won’t break the bank — can be a challenge. So, if you’re in the market for an IP camera setup, you may want to check out this latest deal from Amazon.

For a short period of time, Annke has reduced their newly released HD 1080p Wireless Wi-Fi Camera w/ 2-Way Audio and Remote Pan/Tilt from $149.99 down to $48.99 by just using the code ‘4PM7DCG9. The package comes with the 1080p HD Camera which has a sleek and minimal design, not to mention it has clear two way audio for seamless interactions. Setup is easy, requiring you to scan the QR code to connect to a network. Inside the Android or iOS app, you are able to control playback, record from the cameras remotely and also receive push notifications when motion is detected. 

This system is great for having a baby monitor in the house or even a camera to monitor the office while you are away. If you are interested in picking up the Annke HD 1080p IP Camera, you’ll find it via the link below.

