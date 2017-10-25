Oct 25th, 2017

The Android 8.1 Oreo Developer Preview is now available for a handful of devices for both factory images and OTA. You can install this developer preview on Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X devices.

This is the first time the developer preview of the next version of Android has been made available, though a second revision is expected in November before the final stable build of Android 8.1 Oreo is delivered sometime in December.

Given that this is the first developer preview release, expect some bugs to be ironed out as Google works on it. Some apps may not function properly, so I wouldn’t install this preview on your daily driver unless you’re okay with being a guinea pig.
local_offer    Android   Android 8.1 Oreo  

stars Further Reading

Facebook subscriptions exclusive to Android

Google tests new Chrome feature for Android

OneNote gets fingerprint and password protection

Google drops over $7B a year to be the search default

Dirty Cow Linux exploit used by Android malware

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWhy Not to Buy Android TV with Chromecast
close4 Reasons not to buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in

While smart TV makers are keen on wowing you with the promise of “Netflix and Chill” at the click of a button, we’re going to buck the trend and take the stance that you shouldn’t buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

2

more_vertGoogle won't punish those who root the Pixel 2
closeGoogle won’t void the warranty on your rooted Pixel 2

Google customer support has confirmed that the company will not void the warranty for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL owners who have rooted their devices.

3

more_vertPre-order page for OnePlus 5T reveals specs
closePre-order page for the OnePlus 5T gives us a peek at specs

A new pre-order page for the OnePlus 5T appeared online before quickly being removed. However, it gave us a brief look at the specs for the upcoming device.

4

more_vertFlight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8
closeSamsung just handed out 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices on a night flight

Late night passengers on an Iberia flight in Spain got a surprise when they were handed a brand new Galaxy Note 8.

5

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

6

more_vertPixel 2 doesn't stand up well in durability test
closePixel 2 looks pretty fragile in this torture test for durability [VIDEO]

Zack of JerryRigEverything finally got his hands on the Pixel 2 and puts it through his classic torture test. The Pixel 2…. does poorly.

7

more_vertPixel 2 shipped out that failed factory quality control
closeGoogle shipped a Pixel 2 that failed its quality control inspection

Someone pre-ordered the Pixel 2 (non-XL) and got a device that didn’t meet the factory’s quality control standards. This has been a very disappointing launch for Google.

8

more_vertGoogle Search custom widget
closeLatest Google beta allows you to customize the Search widget

The latest beta of the Google app (7.14.15) get some cool customization tools for the Search widget.

9

more_vertThe Essential Phone is now priced at $499
closeThe Essential Phone is now permanently discounted to $499

As the company seemingly struggles with sales, the Essential Phone has been discounted by $200, bringing the price down to just $499.

10

more_vertMade for Google page is live
closeThe “Made for Google” site is live with accessories from over 20 partners

Google has updated the Made for Google website with a list of 22 brands that are included in the program.