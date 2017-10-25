The Android 8.1 Oreo Developer Preview is now available for a handful of devices for both factory images and OTA. You can install this developer preview on Pixel 2 XL , Pixel 2 , Pixel , Pixel XL , Nexus 6P , and Nexus 5X devices.

This is the first time the developer preview of the next version of Android has been made available, though a second revision is expected in November before the final stable build of Android 8.1 Oreo is delivered sometime in December.

Given that this is the first developer preview release, expect some bugs to be ironed out as Google works on it. Some apps may not function properly, so I wouldn’t install this preview on your daily driver unless you’re okay with being a guinea pig.