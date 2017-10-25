Oct 25th, 2017

In today’s world, so much shopping is done online with Amazon taking a bulk of the load. So the company has been working on different ways to improve the overall experience and minimize any issues that may arise with the actual package delivery.

Today, Amazon Key was announced which is uses a smart lock and connected camera to allow the courier access to your property. The courier scans the barcode of the package, which will then send an access request to Amazon’s cloud services. Once granted, the smart camera will begin recording and then using your smart lock will automatically unlock, allowing the courier access to your property.

The courier will be required to simply leave the package near the door and then relock the door as they leave your lovely abode. Amazon is hoping that this service will become popular for basic deliveries, but the company is also looking into making it possible to give select people in your life access to your home such as guests or cleaners.

There is a catch with Amazon Key, and that’s the fact that it can only be used with the new Amazon Cloud Cam. This means that if you already have a connected camera, you’ll have to throw it out the window and pick up the Cloud Cam. There’s also another limitation here as you are restricted to just three different types of smart locks.

If you want to get started, Amazon is offering a smart lock, Cloud Cam, and installation of the products for just $250. However, you won’t be able to use the Amazon Key service until it officially goes live on November 8th.

 

Let us know whether you’ll be signing up, or if you’re going to be taking a hard pass on this one.
local_offer    Amazon   Amazon Key  

stars Further Reading

The Amazon Cloud Cam is powered by Alexa

Amazon introduces newly redesigned Kindle app

BLU launches new VIVO 8L for only $149

Deal: Get a Pixel 2, LG V30, Galaxy Note 8 case for under $5

Deal: Get 2 magnetic vent mounts for your car for only $9

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWhy Not to Buy Android TV with Chromecast
close4 Reasons not to buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in

While smart TV makers are keen on wowing you with the promise of “Netflix and Chill” at the click of a button, we’re going to buck the trend and take the stance that you shouldn’t buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

2

more_vertGoogle won't punish those who root the Pixel 2
closeGoogle won’t void the warranty on your rooted Pixel 2

Google customer support has confirmed that the company will not void the warranty for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL owners who have rooted their devices.

3

more_vertPre-order page for OnePlus 5T reveals specs
closePre-order page for the OnePlus 5T gives us a peek at specs

A new pre-order page for the OnePlus 5T appeared online before quickly being removed. However, it gave us a brief look at the specs for the upcoming device.

4

more_vertFlight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8
closeSamsung just handed out 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices on a night flight

Late night passengers on an Iberia flight in Spain got a surprise when they were handed a brand new Galaxy Note 8.

5

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

6

more_vertPixel 2 doesn't stand up well in durability test
closePixel 2 looks pretty fragile in this torture test for durability [VIDEO]

Zack of JerryRigEverything finally got his hands on the Pixel 2 and puts it through his classic torture test. The Pixel 2…. does poorly.

7

more_vertPixel 2 shipped out that failed factory quality control
closeGoogle shipped a Pixel 2 that failed its quality control inspection

Someone pre-ordered the Pixel 2 (non-XL) and got a device that didn’t meet the factory’s quality control standards. This has been a very disappointing launch for Google.

8

more_vertGoogle Search custom widget
closeLatest Google beta allows you to customize the Search widget

The latest beta of the Google app (7.14.15) get some cool customization tools for the Search widget.

9

more_vertThe Essential Phone is now priced at $499
closeThe Essential Phone is now permanently discounted to $499

As the company seemingly struggles with sales, the Essential Phone has been discounted by $200, bringing the price down to just $499.

10

more_vertSamsung & Google ARCore
closeSamsung teams up with Google to bring ARCore to Galaxy devices

Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring ARCore to Galaxy smartphones. This is a huge step in ARCore being a viable competitor to Apple’s ARKit.