Alongside the surprise announcement of Amazon Key, the company has also announced a new “intelligent indoor security camera” which is called the Amazon Cloud Cam. This camera offers 24/7 monitoring of whichever room you have installed the camera, and features Alexa integration.

The Alexa integration makes it possible for you to quickly and easily see what’s going on in whatever room the Cloud Cam is installed. Simply say “Alexa, show me the kids room” will display the footage on your screen for you to see what’s going on.

There is also a motion detector built into the Cloud Cam, which will activate whenever motion is detected and will send alerts to your mobile device to keep you in the know. Furthermore, the Cloud Cam features eight infrared LEDs which will allow you to activate night vision to see what’s going on in a specific room.

Compared to other smart home security cameras, Cloud Cam is by far the cheapest, as it is priced at just $119.99. This makes it almost $70 cheaper than the new Nest Cam Indoor.

There is also some extra benefit found in the cloud storage department with the Cloud Cam. Compared to the Nest Cam Indoor, the Cloud Cam offers 24 hours of clips stored for free, while the Cam Indoor only offers 3 hours of still pictures before needing to sign up for a subscription.

Speaking of subscriptions, Amazon is offering three different subscription plans to those who want to take advantage of some extra functionality. The Basic plan is priced at either $6.99/month or $69.99/year, the Extended plan is priced at either $9.99/month or $99.99/year, and the Pro plan is priced at either $19.99/month or $199.99/year.

While you may not want to sign up for a plan at the start, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial for the “Extended” Cloud Cam Plan. This will give you up to 14 days of Cloud storage and will work with up to 5 cameras at one time, before needing to be upgraded to the “Pro” Cloud Cam Plan.

If you want to jump on the hype train with the Amazon Cloud Cam, hit the button below to grab one for yourself, and let us know what you think about Amazon latest venture into your homes.