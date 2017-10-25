Oct 25th, 2017

Alongside the surprise announcement of Amazon Key, the company has also announced a new “intelligent indoor security camera” which is called the Amazon Cloud Cam. This camera offers 24/7 monitoring of whichever room you have installed the camera, and features Alexa integration.

The Alexa integration makes it possible for you to quickly and easily see what’s going on in whatever room the Cloud Cam is installed. Simply say “Alexa, show me the kids room” will display the footage on your screen for you to see what’s going on.

There is also a motion detector built into the Cloud Cam, which will activate whenever motion is detected and will send alerts to your mobile device to keep you in the know. Furthermore, the Cloud Cam features eight infrared LEDs which will allow you to activate night vision to see what’s going on in a specific room.

Compared to other smart home security cameras, Cloud Cam is by far the cheapest, as it is priced at just $119.99. This makes it almost $70 cheaper than the new Nest Cam Indoor.

There is also some extra benefit found in the cloud storage department with the Cloud Cam. Compared to the Nest Cam Indoor, the Cloud Cam offers 24 hours of clips stored for free, while the Cam Indoor only offers 3 hours of still pictures before needing to sign up for a subscription.

Speaking of subscriptions, Amazon is offering three different subscription plans to those who want to take advantage of some extra functionality. The Basic plan is priced at either $6.99/month or $69.99/year, the Extended plan is priced at either $9.99/month or $99.99/year, and the Pro plan is priced at either $19.99/month or $199.99/year.

While you may not want to sign up for a plan at the start, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial for the “Extended” Cloud Cam Plan. This will give you up to 14 days of Cloud storage and will work with up to 5 cameras at one time, before needing to be upgraded to the “Pro” Cloud Cam Plan.

If you want to jump on the hype train with the Amazon Cloud Cam, hit the button below to grab one for yourself, and let us know what you think about Amazon latest venture into your homes.

Buy the Amazon Cloud Cam
local_offer    Amazon   Amazon Cloud Cam  

stars Further Reading

Amazon Key allows for more convenient deliveries

Amazon introduces newly redesigned Kindle app

BLU launches new VIVO 8L for only $149

Deal: Get a Pixel 2, LG V30, Galaxy Note 8 case for under $5

Deal: Get 2 magnetic vent mounts for your car for only $9

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWhy Not to Buy Android TV with Chromecast
close4 Reasons not to buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in

While smart TV makers are keen on wowing you with the promise of “Netflix and Chill” at the click of a button, we’re going to buck the trend and take the stance that you shouldn’t buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

2

more_vertGoogle won't punish those who root the Pixel 2
closeGoogle won’t void the warranty on your rooted Pixel 2

Google customer support has confirmed that the company will not void the warranty for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL owners who have rooted their devices.

3

more_vertPre-order page for OnePlus 5T reveals specs
closePre-order page for the OnePlus 5T gives us a peek at specs

A new pre-order page for the OnePlus 5T appeared online before quickly being removed. However, it gave us a brief look at the specs for the upcoming device.

4

more_vertFlight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8
closeSamsung just handed out 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices on a night flight

Late night passengers on an Iberia flight in Spain got a surprise when they were handed a brand new Galaxy Note 8.

5

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

6

more_vertPixel 2 doesn't stand up well in durability test
closePixel 2 looks pretty fragile in this torture test for durability [VIDEO]

Zack of JerryRigEverything finally got his hands on the Pixel 2 and puts it through his classic torture test. The Pixel 2…. does poorly.

7

more_vertPixel 2 shipped out that failed factory quality control
closeGoogle shipped a Pixel 2 that failed its quality control inspection

Someone pre-ordered the Pixel 2 (non-XL) and got a device that didn’t meet the factory’s quality control standards. This has been a very disappointing launch for Google.

8

more_vertGoogle Search custom widget
closeLatest Google beta allows you to customize the Search widget

The latest beta of the Google app (7.14.15) get some cool customization tools for the Search widget.

9

more_vertThe Essential Phone is now priced at $499
closeThe Essential Phone is now permanently discounted to $499

As the company seemingly struggles with sales, the Essential Phone has been discounted by $200, bringing the price down to just $499.

10

more_vertSamsung & Google ARCore
closeSamsung teams up with Google to bring ARCore to Galaxy devices

Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring ARCore to Galaxy smartphones. This is a huge step in ARCore being a viable competitor to Apple’s ARKit.