Oct 24th, 2017

Probably the only thing worse than actually breaking your phone is having to ship it off somewhere for repairs. All that down time feels like an eternity when all you want is your electronic baby back. This has actually been one of Apple’s biggest strengths, with brick-and-mortar stores available in most cities, those looking for repairs only have to bring in their broken iPhone and have it swapped out with a new one.

Looking to imitate some of that success last year was Google, who teamed up with uBreakiFix — a franchised store that specializes in electronic device repairs — and they’re doing it again for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. It was the perfect solution for those looking for walk-in service, often times with the repairs only taking a few hours or single business day to complete.

I even tried the service out for myself, swapping out the white bezel on my blue Pixel with a shiny new black one. The results were nice enough although the repair technician apparently had some issues removing the display (you can read the entire post for yourself right here).

Pricing for last year’s models was $130 for the small Pixel and $150 for the XL. Things are a little different this year, with prices jumping up to $150 for the Pixel 2, and $220 for the Pixel 2 XL. That means if you skip insuring the device against accidental damage — or even if you do — uBreakiFix will take walk-ins and have your up and running in a jiffy. For more on where you can find uBreakiFix in your city, check out their store locator here.

