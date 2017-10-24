While the 2017 Pixel 2 family is embroiled in a sea of controversy regarding hardware quality, Google is already seemingly making movement on the Pixel 3. Actually, it’s likely things were underway before the Pixel 2 were officially announced, but that’s beside the point.

The news today is that Pixel 3 codenames are already starting to turn up. New reports suggest there are three to mull over right now, including ‘crosshatch,’ ‘albacore,’ and ‘blueline.’ One of those (crosshatch) is already starting to turn up in AOSP code.

We don’t know anything about the devices right now, naturally, nor do we know if all or any of them will make it from codename to product. If you’ll recall, there were as many as 3 Pixel 2 variants said to be on the way until Google chucked the third one. (Or perhaps they’ve been throwing an extra one in there to throw folks off. Who knows?)

At the least, this info does let us start looking out for more info on Google’s forthcoming plans, even if we’re still wondering about the fate of the current duo once Google investigates their issues further.