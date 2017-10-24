Hot on the heels of their 10th anniversary Kindle sale, Amazon has introduced a completely redesigned Kindle app for iOS and Android. The new app features a design that puts your books front and center and addresses a few complaints that readers have had for a while now.

First and foremost, you can now select between a light and dark theme on the main screen and Amazon has added a new page theme that looks like parchment, for those who prefer the sepia-colored reading backgrounds.

Secondly, iOS is getting Goodreads integration so you can rate the books you’re reading directly inside the Kindle app instead of having to go to the Goodreads app itself. This integration has been sorely lacking since Amazon snapped up Goodreads back in 2013. Goodreads integration is coming to Android users “soon”, but Amazon hasn’t given an estimated release date yet.