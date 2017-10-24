Oct 24th, 2017

Hot on the heels of their 10th anniversary Kindle sale, Amazon has introduced a completely redesigned Kindle app for iOS and Android. The new app features a design that puts your books front and center and addresses a few complaints that readers have had for a while now.

First and foremost, you can now select between a light and dark theme on the main screen and Amazon has added a new page theme that looks like parchment, for those who prefer the sepia-colored reading backgrounds.

Secondly, iOS is getting Goodreads integration so you can rate the books you’re reading directly inside the Kindle app instead of having to go to the Goodreads app itself. This integration has been sorely lacking since Amazon snapped up Goodreads back in 2013. Goodreads integration is coming to Android users “soon”, but Amazon hasn’t given an estimated release date yet.

Get Kindle App on Google Play
local_offer    Amazon   Amazon Kindle   android apps  

stars Further Reading

BLU launches new VIVO 8L for only $149

Deal: Get a Pixel 2, LG V30, Galaxy Note 8 case for under $5

Deal: Get 2 magnetic vent mounts for your car for only $9

DEAL: Get the LG V20 for only $310

Get a $50 Google Play credit for only $45 [DEAL]

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWhy Not to Buy Android TV with Chromecast
close4 Reasons not to buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in

While smart TV makers are keen on wowing you with the promise of “Netflix and Chill” at the click of a button, we’re going to buck the trend and take the stance that you shouldn’t buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

2

more_vertGoogle won't punish those who root the Pixel 2
closeGoogle won’t void the warranty on your rooted Pixel 2

Google customer support has confirmed that the company will not void the warranty for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL owners who have rooted their devices.

3

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

4

more_vertPixel 2 doesn't stand up well in durability test
closePixel 2 looks pretty fragile in this torture test for durability [VIDEO]

Zack of JerryRigEverything finally got his hands on the Pixel 2 and puts it through his classic torture test. The Pixel 2…. does poorly.

5

more_vertGoogle Search custom widget
closeLatest Google beta allows you to customize the Search widget

The latest beta of the Google app (7.14.15) get some cool customization tools for the Search widget.

6

more_vertPixel 2 shipped out that failed factory quality control
closeGoogle shipped a Pixel 2 that failed its quality control inspection

Someone pre-ordered the Pixel 2 (non-XL) and got a device that didn’t meet the factory’s quality control standards. This has been a very disappointing launch for Google.

7

more_vertSamsung & Google ARCore
closeSamsung teams up with Google to bring ARCore to Galaxy devices

Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring ARCore to Galaxy smartphones. This is a huge step in ARCore being a viable competitor to Apple’s ARKit.

8

more_vertThe Essential Phone is now priced at $499
closeThe Essential Phone is now permanently discounted to $499

As the company seemingly struggles with sales, the Essential Phone has been discounted by $200, bringing the price down to just $499.

9

more_vertMade for Google page is live
closeThe “Made for Google” site is live with accessories from over 20 partners

Google has updated the Made for Google website with a list of 22 brands that are included in the program.

10

more_vertNew leaks confirm specs for the upcoming HTC

closeNew leaks confirm specs for the upcoming HTC U11 Plus

Evan Blass has leaked the specifications for the upcoming HTC U11 Plus, which is expected to include a 6-inch bezel-less display along with up to 128GB of storage.