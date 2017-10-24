If you use social media in any capacity, you know the importance of the “throwback” pic. Apps like Timehop and Facebook’s On This Day feature have made it super easy to see your old photos. Google Photos is getting in on the fun with a new feature called Then & Now.

Then & Now is a part of the Photos Assistant feature in Google Photos. It puts up a card with an older photo of you or other people side-by-side with a new photo of the same person. It does this automatically with all of Google’s fancy machine learning intelligence. You could see an old photo or yourself or maybe your kids.

Check the Assistant tab on Google Photos to see if you have a Then & Now card.

[via Google+]