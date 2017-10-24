Oct 24th, 2017

Budget phone manufacturer BLU has another phone up its sleeve that has debuted on Amazon, this time oriented towards those who are hoping for a bit more premium feel from their budget device. The BLU Vivo 8L is now available for $199 on Amazon, but for a limited time during this launch period, you can snag it for $149.

Here’s a peek at everything you get in the package.

BLU Vivo 8L Specs

  • 5.3-inch Full HD display
  • MediaTek 6753 1.3GHz octa-core processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB expandable memory with microSD slot
  • 4,000mAh battery
  • 4G LTE bands (1/2/3/4/7/12/17/28)
  • 3G HSPA+ bands (850/900/1700/1900/2100)
  • Will work on any GSM network

Overall, doesn’t seem like a bad device for those of you who are on a budget. The phone also sports a micro USB port over the newer USB-C, which could be a pain if you’ve already made the switch with most of your devices.

