Oct 23rd, 2017

Sony has already begun rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo to the Xperia XZ Premium. The company last week promised that its flagship device would be upgraded by the end of this year, but its incredibly quick turnaround comes as a sweet surprise for users.

Oreo on the Xperia XZ Premium comes with all the goodies and enhancements you would expect from Android 8.0, including picture-in-picture multitasking, better battery life, a whole host of new emoji characters, and background app limits. It also includes Sony’s own improvements, such as:

  • 3D Creator: An app that lets you scan your face, head, feet, or any object and create a 3D avatar or free-form image in under a minute. You can use it on social media, share it with friends, or create a 3D print.
  • Predictive Capture: A feature that detects smiles when you take a picture of a person and automatically starts buffering images (even before you press the shutter button) so you can choose the best one from a selection of four shots.
  • Autofocus burst: Recognizes and tracks moving objects in sharp focus so you can capture blur-free action shots.
  • Improved sound quality: Tuning improvements that make the Xperia XZ Premium’s front-facing speakers sound even better, and Qualcomm aptX HD audio for high-quality audio through wireless headphones.
  • App shortcuts: Re-imagined app shortcuts that allow easy access to action menus by long-pressing an app icon.

Sony reminds Xperia XZ Premium owners that its software rollouts are phased, so not everyone will get Oreo right away. The company recommends checking with your local operator and keeping an eye out for notifications to find out when the update is available to you.
