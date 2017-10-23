We’ve known for awhile now that a T-Mobile variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active was coming around the bend. Like most Active variants before it, currently the Galaxy S8 Active is an AT&T exclusive although it the initial announcement hinted that it was more of a timed exclusive. There have been loads of leaks since then, tipping us off to the existence of a T-Mobile version now it seems we have another.

After gaining its WiFi certification a couple of weeks ago, a Samsung device sporting that same model number — which is nearly identical to the AT&T version — has been spotted passing through the FCC. According to the documentation, the phone is carrying compatibility for T-Mobile’s network, including LTE Bands 66 and 71, the last one being apart of T-Mobile’s newly rolled out 600MHz spectrum.

It’s been a long time coming, but the Galaxy S8 Active could be the perfect phone for some of you. The phone features almost all of the same hardware specs as the Galaxy S8, only it features a flat display (a huge win in my book), rugged body, and a huge 4,000mAh battery. With this latest development, it seems all we have to do now is wait for the ‘ol Un-Carrier to finally make it official. My body is ready.

FCC | via Phone Scoop