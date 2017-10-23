Oct 23rd, 2017

We’ve known for awhile now that a T-Mobile variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active was coming around the bend. Like most Active variants before it, currently the Galaxy S8 Active is an AT&T exclusive although it the initial announcement hinted that it was more of a timed exclusive. There have been loads of leaks since then, tipping us off to the existence of a T-Mobile version now it seems we have another.

After gaining its WiFi certification a couple of weeks ago, a Samsung device sporting that same model number — which is nearly identical to the AT&T version — has been spotted passing through the FCC. According to the documentation, the phone is carrying compatibility for T-Mobile’s network, including LTE Bands 66 and 71, the last one being apart of T-Mobile’s newly rolled out 600MHz spectrum.

It’s been a long time coming, but the Galaxy S8 Active could be the perfect phone for some of you. The phone features almost all of the same hardware specs as the Galaxy S8, only it features a flat display (a huge win in my book), rugged body, and a huge 4,000mAh battery. With this latest development, it seems all we have to do now is wait for the ‘ol Un-Carrier to finally make it official. My body is ready.

FCC | via Phone Scoop
local_offer    Samsung  Samsung Galaxy S8 Active  

stars Further Reading

Rumor: Samsung and ASUS working on premium Chromebooks

Samsung testing new fingerprint setup

Samsung has revealed its plans for Bixby 2.0

T-Mobile BOGO deal on Galaxy Note 8 ends tomorrow

Samsung announces Connect Tag tracking accessory

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWhy Not to Buy Android TV with Chromecast
close4 Reasons not to buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in

While smart TV makers are keen on wowing you with the promise of “Netflix and Chill” at the click of a button, we’re going to buck the trend and take the stance that you shouldn’t buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

2

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!

3

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

4

more_vertGoogle won't punish those who root the Pixel 2
closeGoogle won’t void the warranty on your rooted Pixel 2

Google customer support has confirmed that the company will not void the warranty for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL owners who have rooted their devices.

5

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

6

more_vertDeath Road to Canada coming to Android
closeDeath Road to Canada is finally road tripping onto Android this month

Looking for something fun to do this month? Noodlecake has announced that zombie road-trip survival sim Death Road to Canada is finally coming to Android.

7

more_vertGoogle Search custom widget
closeLatest Google beta allows you to customize the Search widget

The latest beta of the Google app (7.14.15) get some cool customization tools for the Search widget.

8

more_vertPixel 2 doesn't stand up well in durability test
closePixel 2 looks pretty fragile in this torture test for durability [VIDEO]

Zack of JerryRigEverything finally got his hands on the Pixel 2 and puts it through his classic torture test. The Pixel 2…. does poorly.

9

more_vertSamsung & Google ARCore
closeSamsung teams up with Google to bring ARCore to Galaxy devices

Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring ARCore to Galaxy smartphones. This is a huge step in ARCore being a viable competitor to Apple’s ARKit.

10

more_vertThe Essential Phone is now priced at $499
closeThe Essential Phone is now permanently discounted to $499

As the company seemingly struggles with sales, the Essential Phone has been discounted by $200, bringing the price down to just $499.