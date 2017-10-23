Oct 23rd, 2017

Both Samsung and ASUS launched new devices in their Chromebook line-up earlier this year, but it looks like these two companies will be taking on Google’s newly announced Pixelbook in the realm of high-end devices. The Samsung Chromebook Pro and the ASUS Chromebook Flip have served the mid-range market well enough, but for those who want a premium experience, Google’s latest Pixelbook is the best thing on offer for now.

The report comes from ChromeUnboxed and says that they’ve heard Samsung and ASUS are prepping premium models of the Samsung Chromebook Pro and the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302. Current devices are powered by an Intel Core M3 processor and 4GB of RAM, but the report suggests both Chromebooks could see a premium refresh later on that is powered by an Intel Core M7 processor and 16GB of RAM. Oh my. That’s a lot of processing power for a Chromebook.

Right now there’s no word on pricing, but if Samsung and ASUS are aiming their sights to Pixelbook territory it would have be priced below $999 in order to remain competitive with Google’s latest offering. Right now, Samsung and ASUS’ Chromebook offerings are priced in the $500 range. Would you consider a high-end Chromebook with these sorts of specs from Samsung or ASUS? Let us know in the comments.

 
local_offer    ASUS   Chromebook   Pixelbook   Samsung  

stars Further Reading

Samsung testing new fingerprint setup

Samsung has revealed its plans for Bixby 2.0

T-Mobile BOGO deal on Galaxy Note 8 ends tomorrow

Samsung announces Connect Tag tracking accessory

Samsung's rugged Galaxy Tab Active 2 revealed

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWhy Not to Buy Android TV with Chromecast
close4 Reasons not to buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in

While smart TV makers are keen on wowing you with the promise of “Netflix and Chill” at the click of a button, we’re going to buck the trend and take the stance that you shouldn’t buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

2

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!

3

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

4

more_vertGoogle won't punish those who root the Pixel 2
closeGoogle won’t void the warranty on your rooted Pixel 2

Google customer support has confirmed that the company will not void the warranty for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL owners who have rooted their devices.

5

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

6

more_vertDeath Road to Canada coming to Android
closeDeath Road to Canada is finally road tripping onto Android this month

Looking for something fun to do this month? Noodlecake has announced that zombie road-trip survival sim Death Road to Canada is finally coming to Android.

7

more_vertGoogle Search custom widget
closeLatest Google beta allows you to customize the Search widget

The latest beta of the Google app (7.14.15) get some cool customization tools for the Search widget.

8

more_vertPixel 2 doesn't stand up well in durability test
closePixel 2 looks pretty fragile in this torture test for durability [VIDEO]

Zack of JerryRigEverything finally got his hands on the Pixel 2 and puts it through his classic torture test. The Pixel 2…. does poorly.

9

more_vertSamsung & Google ARCore
closeSamsung teams up with Google to bring ARCore to Galaxy devices

Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring ARCore to Galaxy smartphones. This is a huge step in ARCore being a viable competitor to Apple’s ARKit.

10

more_vert25% off SanDisk microSD cards & dual drives
closeYou can save 25% on SanDisk microSD cards today only [DEAL]

If you’re looking for a good deal on a microSD card or a dual drive for your USB-C device, SanDisk products are part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day.