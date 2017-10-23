Both Samsung and ASUS launched new devices in their Chromebook line-up earlier this year, but it looks like these two companies will be taking on Google’s newly announced Pixelbook in the realm of high-end devices. The Samsung Chromebook Pro and the ASUS Chromebook Flip have served the mid-range market well enough, but for those who want a premium experience, Google’s latest Pixelbook is the best thing on offer for now.

The report comes from ChromeUnboxed and says that they’ve heard Samsung and ASUS are prepping premium models of the Samsung Chromebook Pro and the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302. Current devices are powered by an Intel Core M3 processor and 4GB of RAM, but the report suggests both Chromebooks could see a premium refresh later on that is powered by an Intel Core M7 processor and 16GB of RAM. Oh my. That’s a lot of processing power for a Chromebook.

Right now there’s no word on pricing, but if Samsung and ASUS are aiming their sights to Pixelbook territory it would have be priced below $999 in order to remain competitive with Google’s latest offering. Right now, Samsung and ASUS’ Chromebook offerings are priced in the $500 range. Would you consider a high-end Chromebook with these sorts of specs from Samsung or ASUS? Let us know in the comments.