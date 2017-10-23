Google hasn’t had the easiest time with the release of the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL . There are numerous reports of problems with the Pixel 2 XL’s POLED screen, from inconsistent quality to burn-in issues. Now it looks like the Pixel 2 may be experiencing a shortage due to people ordering that over the troubled Pixel 2 XL.

Those who pre-ordered the device are reporting receiving an email that the device was supposed to ship on October 23rd but instead, the device won’t ship until November 23rd. Google is offering a free Live Case to make up for the inconvenience. Those impacted seemed to have ordered a white Pixel 2 with 64GB of storage.

Others chiming in on the reddit thread report that their Pixel 2 XL and black Pixel 2 devices seem to be shipping out on time, so right now the delay seems to be limited to those who ordered a white device. Did you order a white Pixel 2 and end up with the dreaded month delay? Let us know in the comments.