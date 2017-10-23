If you’re still hesitant about pulling the trigger on a shiny new Pixel 2 XL after (possibly overblown) reports of display issues, the next best thing could be just around the corner. Anticipation for the OnePlus 5T has been building and and for good reason. The OnePlus 5T is said to feature this year’s hottest mobile trend: small bezels and an taller 18:9 aspect ratio. Considering we’re almost 5 months away from when the original 5 launched, if OnePlus follows last year’s 3 > 3T release schedule, the 5T could be announced any day now.

While we’re eagerly awaiting its arrival, the folks at Android Authority claim to have gotten their hands on a teaser image of the upcoming device. The OnePlus 5T teaser doesn’t show us much, just the left corner of the device but even that could confirm a few things.

We altered the image a bit to brighten things up for ya

For one, there’s no home button on the front and the bezels do appear to be smaller than that of the 5. This lines up with previous rumors that OnePlus would be moving the fingerprint sensor to the back and also more closer mirrors the Oppo F5, the phone the OnePlus 5 is said to be based on.

The slightly larger size of the OnePlus 5T could mean more room for a higher capacity battery (something we saw with the move from the 3 to 3T), but so far no rumors on this front. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more, but in the meantime you may want to put some money aside for the 5T. As someone who’s been blown away by the performance of the OnePlus 5 , the 5T is definitely on my radar.