The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro were just announced last week. We’re already starting to get some hype about the cameras. Both phones feature dual 12MP and 20MP (monochrome) cameras. DxOMark has released their score for the phones.

DxOMark is a consulting firm that tests cameras, including smartphone cameras. The Mate 10 received high marks for still photos, matching the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 ’s score. The video score was lower, but still very good. When all factors were considered, the Mate 10 ended up with a final score of 97, putting it just behind the Pixel 2 .

Numerical scores rarely tell the full story, and that’s certainly the case here. The Mate 10 excels in some areas and is weaker in others, which brings down the average score. Check out DxOMark’s post to get more detail about all the different factors that went into the score.