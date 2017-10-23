Google Home, or rather Google Assistant, keeps getting smarter. One of the newest abilities is playing videos on devices with displays. You could say very specific things like “Play Good Mythical Morning on the living room TV” or more general things like “cat videos.” A new content category has been added to the mix.

Previously, you could ask Google to “play the news” and you’d get a summary of news stories played through the speakers. Now, you can say “watch news” and videos will start playing on the TV. You can get more specific and say “watch sports news” or “watch news about [topic]” too. It also works with Assistant on your phone. Just say “watch news on living room TV.”

[via Google]