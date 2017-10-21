Earlier this week, the folks at Ustwo Games announced that Monument Valley 2 would finally be coming to Android on November 6th. While you can head over to the Play Store and pre-register to be notified when the game goes live on the Play Store, there’s no mention as to what the cost of the game will be.

Waiting 4 monument valley 2 searched 4 it this came up looks like it will be $6.49 on #android #GooglePlay @ustwogames #monumentvalley2 pic.twitter.com/ftnLjO5uEX — tsaunders (@tsaunders) October 3, 2017

It seems that question may have been answered after @tsaunders found a price of $6.49 when searching for Monument Valley 2 in the Play Store. Of course, this may just be a placeholder price, considering the fact that the original Monument Valley is priced at just $3.99.

Even when looking at the price of MV2 on iOS, the game is priced at only $4.99, so it wouldn’t make much sense if the developers released the game on Android for $2 more than its iOS counterpart. Unfortunately, crazier things have happened, so we’ll just have to wait and see how much Monument Valley 2 will cost once it’s finally launched.

