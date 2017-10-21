Oct 21st, 2017

Earlier this week, the folks at Ustwo Games announced that Monument Valley 2 would finally be coming to Android on November 6th. While you can head over to the Play Store and pre-register to be notified when the game goes live on the Play Store, there’s no mention as to what the cost of the game will be.

It seems that question may have been answered after @tsaunders found a price of $6.49 when searching for Monument Valley 2 in the Play Store. Of course, this may just be a placeholder price, considering the fact that the original Monument Valley is priced at just $3.99.

Even when looking at the price of MV2 on iOS, the game is priced at only $4.99, so it wouldn’t make much sense if the developers released the game on Android for $2 more than its iOS counterpart. Unfortunately, crazier things have happened, so we’ll just have to wait and see how much Monument Valley 2 will cost once it’s finally launched.

This leads us to wonder whether you’ll be purchasing Monument Valley 2 when it is launched on November 6th. So let us know in the comments below.

Pre-Register for Monument Valley 2
local_offer    Monument Valley 2  

stars Further Reading

Monument Valley 2 finally headed to Android

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWhy Not to Buy Android TV with Chromecast
close4 Reasons not to buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in

While smart TV makers are keen on wowing you with the promise of “Netflix and Chill” at the click of a button, we’re going to buck the trend and take the stance that you shouldn’t buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

2

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!

3

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

4

more_vertDevastating WiFi vulnerability revealed
closeNew WiFi vulnerability can steal information from nearly every WiFi device in existence

A scary new WiFi vulnerability is being reported this morning, and it affects pretty much every WiFi device out there.

5

more_vertGoogle won't punish those who root the Pixel 2
closeGoogle won’t void the warranty on your rooted Pixel 2

Google customer support has confirmed that the company will not void the warranty for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL owners who have rooted their devices.

6

more_vertPixel 2 orders processed
closePixel 2 orders are beginning to get processed

Several Reddit users noticed that their cards have finally been charged by Google. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners reported the same thing.

7

more_vertDeath Road to Canada coming to Android
closeDeath Road to Canada is finally road tripping onto Android this month

Looking for something fun to do this month? Noodlecake has announced that zombie road-trip survival sim Death Road to Canada is finally coming to Android.

8

more_vertGoogle Search custom widget
closeLatest Google beta allows you to customize the Search widget

The latest beta of the Google app (7.14.15) get some cool customization tools for the Search widget.

9

more_vertSamsung & Google ARCore
closeSamsung teams up with Google to bring ARCore to Galaxy devices

Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring ARCore to Galaxy smartphones. This is a huge step in ARCore being a viable competitor to Apple’s ARKit.

10

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.