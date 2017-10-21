Things have been ramping up rather quickly in the leaks department for the upcoming HTC U11 Plus, as we have seen spec leaks, 3D renders, and an official invitation from HTC. Now, @evleaks is getting in on the fun by confirming many of the specs for the upcoming device ahead of its official announcement.

According to Blass, the U11 Plus has a codename of the “Ocean Master” and will feature the Snapdragon 835 SoC, along with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage. However, the 4GB variant will be limited to 64GB of storage, while the 6GB model will come equipped with 128GB of storage.

The display will measure in at 6-inches and will feature a WQHD+ resolution with a 538dpi. The device is also said to feature a single 12MP sensor with dual LED flash, while the selfie camera will feature an 8MP sensor.

Finally, the HTC U11 Plus will come packed with a 3,930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 capabilities and a water resistance rating of IP68. These are some exciting specs from the upcoming HTC device, but the real story is that the U11 Plus is expected to include a bezel-less display, moving away from the boring design of past HTC devices.

Considering that the U11 Plus will be packed with flagship specs, we are expecting pricing to be nestled around the $800 mark, if not more, depending on the market. Let us know what you think about the HTC U11 Plus and if you’re excited to see a new flagship device before the end of 2017.