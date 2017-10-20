The Xiaomi Redmi Note series is one of the best budget Android smartphones around, but it looks like they’ll still feature the bezel-full design of 2016. Several images of the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 leaked via TENAA today and gave us a pretty good idea of what to expect when the phone is unveiled, debunking rumors that the device will feature a bezel-less display.

No spec info has been revealed yet, but given the budget nature of the handset we’re hoping to see a Snapdragon 660 grace the phone. Last year’s Redmi Note 4 sported a Snapdragon 625 with 4GB RAM and a massive 4,100mAh battery, so here’s to hoping that this year’s Redmi Note 5 doesn’t disappoint in that regard.

