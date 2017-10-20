The Pixel 2 is the latest and greatest (debatable) Android device from Google, but it wouldn’t be a proper phone launch without a torture test from popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything. Zack got his hands on the Pixel 2 and he’s finally put it through his classic durability torture test to determine just how well the device holds up.

Turns out, pretty poorly.

Zack points out that the all-metal unibody that Google advertised as coated with a premium finish during the October 4th reveal is mostly just a plastic coating. That’s a head-scratcher since if the phone has been made of plastic to begin with, wireless charging could have been included. (You know, the thing Apple has finally introduced and that Android has had for years?)

Aside from the extremely scratch-prone plastic-coated metal back, the phone also appears to fail a basic bend test with the phone breaking easily with just a bit of pressure placed on the back of the phone by Zack. That’s pretty abysmal even when you consider #BendGate happened way back in 2015.

So no headphone jack, an easily scratchable back surface, a screen that doesn’t hold a candle to Samsung’s latest, and features missing that are actually included on the iPhone 8. Hmmm. 🤔