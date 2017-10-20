Oct 20th, 2017

The Pixel 2 is the latest and greatest (debatable) Android device from Google, but it wouldn’t be a proper phone launch without a torture test from popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything. Zack got his hands on the Pixel 2 and he’s finally put it through his classic durability torture test to determine just how well the device holds up.

Turns out, pretty poorly.

Zack points out that the all-metal unibody that Google advertised as coated with a premium finish during the October 4th reveal is mostly just a plastic coating. That’s a head-scratcher since if the phone has been made of plastic to begin with, wireless charging could have been included. (You know, the thing Apple has finally introduced and that Android has had for years?)

Aside from the extremely scratch-prone plastic-coated metal back, the phone also appears to fail a basic bend test with the phone breaking easily with just a bit of pressure placed on the back of the phone by Zack. That’s pretty abysmal even when you consider #BendGate happened way back in 2015.

So no headphone jack, an easily scratchable back surface, a screen that doesn’t hold a candle to Samsung’s latest, and features missing that are actually included on the iPhone 8. Hmmm. 🤔
stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertDOWNLOAD: Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers
closeDownload: Get these amazing Google Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers on your phone

We got our first glimpse at Google’s new Live Wallpapers for the Pixel 2 during their event and now the wallpapers can be yours on just about any Android device. All you have to do is sideload them.

2

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

3

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!

4

more_vertDevastating WiFi vulnerability revealed
closeNew WiFi vulnerability can steal information from nearly every WiFi device in existence

A scary new WiFi vulnerability is being reported this morning, and it affects pretty much every WiFi device out there.

5

more_vertPixel 2 orders processed
closePixel 2 orders are beginning to get processed

Several Reddit users noticed that their cards have finally been charged by Google. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners reported the same thing.

6

more_vertHey Alexa, re-order an item and save $10 [DEAL]
closeHey Alexa, re-order an item from my Amazon history and save $10 [DEAL]

Amazon will give you $10 bucks if you re-order something from your Amazon shopping history using Alexa Voice Shopping. Here’s how to get the deal.

7

more_vertDeath Road to Canada coming to Android
closeDeath Road to Canada is finally road tripping onto Android this month

Looking for something fun to do this month? Noodlecake has announced that zombie road-trip survival sim Death Road to Canada is finally coming to Android.

8

more_vertSamsung & Google ARCore
closeSamsung teams up with Google to bring ARCore to Galaxy devices

Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring ARCore to Galaxy smartphones. This is a huge step in ARCore being a viable competitor to Apple’s ARKit.

9

more_vert25% off SanDisk microSD cards & dual drives
closeYou can save 25% on SanDisk microSD cards today only [DEAL]

If you’re looking for a good deal on a microSD card or a dual drive for your USB-C device, SanDisk products are part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day.

10

more_vertA company that specializes in wireless data transmission alleges Essential used their technology and cut them out of the supply loop for Essential phone.
closeAndy Rubin’s Essential is getting sued for theft of trade secrets

Andy Rubin’s Essential has been sued by a startup that specializes in wireless data transmission for allegedly cutting them out of the supply chain for Essential phones.