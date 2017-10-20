I’ve been playing with the Pixel 2 for a couple of days now (unboxing, camera samples) and I’m ready to share some initial battery life results. The Pixel 2 has a 2700 mAh battery, which sounds pretty small, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will have bad battery life. The Pixel 2 doesn’t have wireless charging, but it does have fast charging. But let’s talk about battery life.

I took the Pixel 2 off the charger around 9 AM and used it until around 11:30 PM. This is slightly shorter than a typical day for me. As you can see, I ended the day with a very respectable 30% left. That’s with 5 hours of screen on time, Ambient display on, and using WiFi all day. I was using the phone more than I typically would to try and tax the battery, but it held up just fine.

These results are very impressive for a small battery, but that just goes to show how there are many factors that contribute to battery life. Google has done a great job making the Pixel 2 run very efficiently. This is probably due in large part to the improvements in Android Oreo. Apps that aren’t used as much get limited in the background.

What do you think of battery life? Are you getting the same battery life on your Pixel 2? Let me know in the comments below or join the Pixel 2 forum to share your results with other users!