Battery life is one of the most important things when it comes to buying a phone. People like to point to the battery capacity as the one and only thing that matters, but there’s more that goes into the equation. One part that often gets overlooked is how quickly the phone can be recharged.

We already shared how the battery lasted in our first full day. Now, let’s focus on the opposite: filling the battery back up. The Pixel 2 comes with a 18W USB-C charger capable of fast charging. There are several different fast charging methods, including Dash Charging and Quick Charge. Google uses Type-C Power Delivery.

Here’s how the battery charged from 0-100%

0:00:00 – 0%

0:20:00 – 37%

0:30:00 – 50%

0:40:00 – 60%

1:00:00 – 79%

1:20:00 – 95%

1:30:00 – 98%

1:36:00 – 100%

Total: 1 hour 36 minutes

Like all fast charging, you can see how it starts off very quickly and then slows down around the halfway point. You can get a full 50% charge in just 30 minutes, but it will take another hour for the rest. The last 10% especially goes slower, but this is a good thing for the health of your battery.

While performing this test I used Ampere, an app that measures the charging (and discharging) current. I took screenshots at all of the times listed above. You can see how the current is very high at the beginning and dips down drastically at the end.

The Pixel 2 doesn’t have wireless charging, but at least the fast charging works well. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like the Pixel 2 will run out of battery too quickly. What do you think of these fast charging numbers? Are you impressed with the speed? If you have the Pixel 2, join the forums and share your own results!