Oct 20th, 2017

A few days ago the OnePlus 5 went out of stock globally, prompting OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei to tweet that the phone must have been more popular than the company expected. That’s a pretty tongue-in-cheek response to those asking whether the OnePlus 5 will become available again. Now new shots of the supposed OnePlus 5T have appeared online thanks to Weibo.

The first thing you’ll notice is that the fingerprint sensor has been moved from the front of the phone to the back, which feels more ergonomic when you’re holding the device. As a result, the bezels on the front of the phone have been reduced when compared to the OnePlus 5 and there are suggestions that this could be an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

The dual rear cameras are still there and the rumor mill suggests that OnePlus has opted to keep the 3.5mm headphone jack for now, all powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset. Pricing is rumored to be around $450, which would be strange considering the OnePlus 5 debuted at $479.

What do you think of these leaked renders? Is this the OnePlus 5T or the OnePlus 6?
