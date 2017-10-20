Oct 20th, 2017

Move over, bezel-less smartphones — foldable devices could soon be the next mobile craze. We all know Samsung has been teasing a foldable smartphones for years now, more or less as a way to showcase their flexible display technology. This flexible phone is rumored to launch sometime next year, something that could spark a new trend in mobile devices.

More recently, Chinese manufacturer ZTE made an attempt at getting a head start on next year’s trend by introducing their own take on the foldable smartphone — the ZTE Axon M — albeit sans an actual folding display. Now it seems Huawei could be be looking to step into the ring as well after CEO Richard Yu told CNET that they already have “a working sample” of their own.

It’s not quite ready to go prime time just yet but Yu did mention that they could bring it to market as soon as next year. The phone could resemble something closer to the Axon M, with Yu mentioning that their foldable phone has two screens and a small gap between them but also acknowledges that it’s “not good, and we should get rid of that gap.”

As one of the biggest smartphone makers in the world, it only makes sense that Huawei, the 3rd largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, wouldn’t want to be outdone by their biggest rival. The problems is that Samsung’s display technology is unrivaled, giving them a clear advantage and leg up on the competition. That is unless OEMs get a little more creative with their designs and if anyone has the money to do it, it’s Huawei.
local_offer    Huawei  

stars Further Reading

The Mate 10 Pro gets its first update

Mate 9 to receive Oreo a month after Mate 10 ships

Huawei Mate 10 family arrives

Huawei Mate 10 will launch with Android Oreo

Mate 10 Pro high-resolution renders and specs leaked

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

2

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!

3

more_vertDevastating WiFi vulnerability revealed
closeNew WiFi vulnerability can steal information from nearly every WiFi device in existence

A scary new WiFi vulnerability is being reported this morning, and it affects pretty much every WiFi device out there.

4

more_vertWhy Not to Buy Android TV with Chromecast
close4 Reasons not to buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in

While smart TV makers are keen on wowing you with the promise of “Netflix and Chill” at the click of a button, we’re going to buck the trend and take the stance that you shouldn’t buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

5

more_vertPixel 2 orders processed
closePixel 2 orders are beginning to get processed

Several Reddit users noticed that their cards have finally been charged by Google. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners reported the same thing.

6

more_vertDeath Road to Canada coming to Android
closeDeath Road to Canada is finally road tripping onto Android this month

Looking for something fun to do this month? Noodlecake has announced that zombie road-trip survival sim Death Road to Canada is finally coming to Android.

7

more_vertSamsung & Google ARCore
closeSamsung teams up with Google to bring ARCore to Galaxy devices

Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring ARCore to Galaxy smartphones. This is a huge step in ARCore being a viable competitor to Apple’s ARKit.

8

more_vert25% off SanDisk microSD cards & dual drives
closeYou can save 25% on SanDisk microSD cards today only [DEAL]

If you’re looking for a good deal on a microSD card or a dual drive for your USB-C device, SanDisk products are part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day.

9

more_vertGoogle Search custom widget
closeLatest Google beta allows you to customize the Search widget

The latest beta of the Google app (7.14.15) get some cool customization tools for the Search widget.

10

more_vertA company that specializes in wireless data transmission alleges Essential used their technology and cut them out of the supply loop for Essential phone.
closeAndy Rubin’s Essential is getting sued for theft of trade secrets

Andy Rubin’s Essential has been sued by a startup that specializes in wireless data transmission for allegedly cutting them out of the supply chain for Essential phones.