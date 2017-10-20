Move over, bezel-less smartphones — foldable devices could soon be the next mobile craze. We all know Samsung has been teasing a foldable smartphones for years now, more or less as a way to showcase their flexible display technology. This flexible phone is rumored to launch sometime next year, something that could spark a new trend in mobile devices.

More recently, Chinese manufacturer ZTE made an attempt at getting a head start on next year’s trend by introducing their own take on the foldable smartphone — the ZTE Axon M — albeit sans an actual folding display. Now it seems Huawei could be be looking to step into the ring as well after CEO Richard Yu told CNET that they already have “a working sample” of their own.

It’s not quite ready to go prime time just yet but Yu did mention that they could bring it to market as soon as next year. The phone could resemble something closer to the Axon M, with Yu mentioning that their foldable phone has two screens and a small gap between them but also acknowledges that it’s “not good, and we should get rid of that gap.”

As one of the biggest smartphone makers in the world, it only makes sense that Huawei, the 3rd largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, wouldn’t want to be outdone by their biggest rival. The problems is that Samsung’s display technology is unrivaled, giving them a clear advantage and leg up on the competition. That is unless OEMs get a little more creative with their designs and if anyone has the money to do it, it’s Huawei.