The HTC U11 is one of the best devices in 2017, but it has been overshadowed by a plethora of newer phones. HTC has something else up their sleeve for this year.They posted a Save the Date on Twitter for November 2nd. Something new is coming to the U family.

The most likely device is the HTC U11 Plus. Just this week, we saw some leaked renders and benchmarks. As the name implies, this is a bigger and more powerful version of the U11. It has an 18:9 2880×1440 display and runs Android Oreo. The U11 had a great design, but the bezels made it feel like a 2016 smartphone. The U11 Plus should improve that. We’re looking forward to it.