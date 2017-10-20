You can now link your HBO Now account to the Google Assistant to enable voice control. This gives you the ability to search for shows and movies, control playback, and ask for information about HBO shows without using your hands at all.

HBO Now is just one of few streaming services supported by the Google Assistant. Netflix was added a while back, but others have been slow to follow suit. Getting set up is incredibly easy; all you have to do is go into the Assistant settings or the Google Home app and link your account.

You’ll find the HBO Now option in the “Videos and photos” section. Once your account is set up, you’ll be able to use your voice to find and play HBO content on compatible devices. You will also be able to use voice controls to cast video from HBO Now to a Chromecast device.