The folks over at iFixit get their hands on the latest and greatest smartphones only to tear them apart piece by piece to showcase how the process is done. They rate the ease of taking a phone apart to repair something like a cracked screen based on the phone’s construction, which leads to some wildly different scores among different smartphone brands. For example, the most repairable Android phone of 2017 so far is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 , while the Samsung Galaxy S8 + is the least repairable phone this year.

So where does the Google Pixel 2 XL rank on that list? It sits at a 6/10 repairability score, which is comparable to devices like iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The Pixel 2 XL had points docked from its score for how hard it is to remove the battery and the placement of the display cable covers.

While it’s always fun to take these devices apart and see what they look like on the inside, what’s neater to me is seeing how it gets put back together once it’s all spread apart on the table. Luckily, iFixit did a teardown in reverse to showcase the whole process.

It’s unlikely that you and I will be making our own repairs on our device if something goes wrong, but it’s always interesting to see the process that repair technicians use when gutting a phone for repair. Have you ever repaired your own device? Let us know in the comments.