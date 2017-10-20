Oct 20th, 2017

Facebook’s new subscription tool will launch exclusively on Android after the social media giant failed to agree on terms with Apple. The service will allow news publishers to put up paywalls for some of their articles, which readers will need a subscription to enjoy.

Announced back in July, the new subscription tool was designed to help publishers sell premium subscriptions to their service. Users will be able to read some articles for free, while others will be behind a paywall. Facebook says it isn’t interested in taking a cut of the subscription fees.

Apple isn’t that generous, however. The company takes a 30 percent cut of every penny made on its platforms — which would include any subscription revenue Facebook generates through its app. Facebook wants all of that cash to go to publishers.

People familiar with both companies say they’ve been discussing the impasse for months,” reports Recode. “In the meantime, Facebook says it is rolling out a version of the subscription tool that will work on Android phones in the next few weeks.”

Google has agreed to waive its fees when Facebook users sign up to a subscription on Android. Facebook’s decision not to charge publishers itself is part of its Facebook Journalism Project, which hopes to create a “healthy news ecosystem.”

The social network remains confident, however, that it could reach a deal with Apple in the future.

We know subscriptions are an important business model for many in the news industry, that’s why we’ve been working hand-in-hand with publishers to create a product that will drive real value for them,” said Facebook’s Campbell Brown in a blog post.

We’re committed to this effort and optimistic that we’ll launch a test on all mobile platforms soon.”

As things stand, the subscription tool will be available exclusively on Android at launch.
local_offer    Android   Apple   Facebook   iOS   news   subscription  

stars Further Reading

Google tests new Chrome feature for Android

OneNote gets fingerprint and password protection

Facebook launches food ordering

How to use Google Assistant with AirPods

Google drops over $7B a year to be the search default

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertDOWNLOAD: Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers
closeDownload: Get these amazing Google Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers on your phone

We got our first glimpse at Google’s new Live Wallpapers for the Pixel 2 during their event and now the wallpapers can be yours on just about any Android device. All you have to do is sideload them.

2

more_vertDownload: Pixel 2 launcher
closeDownload: Get the new Pixel 2 launcher on your phone

The new Pixel launcher can be installed on any device running Android Lollipop or higher. It installs just like any other APK and no root is required.

3

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

4

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertDevastating WiFi vulnerability revealed
closeNew WiFi vulnerability can steal information from nearly every WiFi device in existence

A scary new WiFi vulnerability is being reported this morning, and it affects pretty much every WiFi device out there.

7

more_vertRazer Phone benchmark could reveal key hardware specs
closeRazer Phone benchmark claims Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB RAM, and more

The upcoming Razer Phone is set to be announced on November 1st but a benchmark could reveal some key hardware specs before then.

8

more_vertGoogle drops 3.5mm adapter price to match Apple
closeGoogle drops price of USB-C/3.5mm adapter to match Apple’s price of $9

After some criticism that it’s charging more than Apple for its USB-C/3.5mm dongle, Google has lowered the price to match Apple’s prices.

9

more_vertPixel 2 orders processed
closePixel 2 orders are beginning to get processed

Several Reddit users noticed that their cards have finally been charged by Google. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners reported the same thing.

10

more_vertHey Alexa, re-order an item and save $10 [DEAL]
closeHey Alexa, re-order an item from my Amazon history and save $10 [DEAL]

Amazon will give you $10 bucks if you re-order something from your Amazon shopping history using Alexa Voice Shopping. Here’s how to get the deal.