Unveiled back in May, the Essential Phone is the first device from Android co-founder Andy Rubin. It’s one of the most exciting handsets to arrive this year, with a titanium and ceramic design, a stunning edge-to-edge display, and high-end specifications. Its only downside? Its price tag.

But for a limited time only, Best Buy is offering the Essential Phone in Black Moon for $599.99. That’s for an unlocked model with 128GB of storage, which you can use on any U.S. network.

Best Buy also offers the 360-degree camera attachment for $49.99 — that’s $150 off! — when you buy it with the Essential Phone. Sadly, the Pure White handset, which only became available earlier this month, remains at full price and is still listed as “coming soon.”

Best Buy doesn’t tell us how long this reduction will last, so you might want to act quickly before it’s too late.