Oct 20th, 2017

One of the annoying aspects of being an Android phone owner is that there aren’t a lot of mounting accessories that are custom tailored to your phone. That’s especially true if you step outside of the Samsung, LG, and Google-dominated world of Android devices. Sure, you can get one of those one-size-fits-all bulky mounts, but those are a hassle to put any phone in.

That’s where these magnetic vent mounts from AUKEY take all the hassle out of setting up your phone to drive. The mount clips onto the vent of your car and you can apply the magnetic pad to the back of your phone, even underneath any case you have on it. Then, when you get in your vehicle all you have to do is place your phone on the holder to attach it.

The back of the vent mount is also customized to fit both thick and thin vents, so you can turn it 90-degrees if you feel the grip is too loose or too tight. A two-pack retails for $12.99 on Amazon but using the coupon code AUKEHDC5 you can get them for only $8.99.

