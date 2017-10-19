Sony has promised that it will bring Android 8.0 Oreo to the Xperia XZ Premium this December. There is no specific release date just yet, but users can rest assured that coughing up for Sony’s most expensive smartphone will mean they have the latest version of Android by the end of the year.

Oreo is a massive Android upgrade, bringing big improvements and a whole host of new features. Users can look forward to better battery life, enhanced performance, picture-in-picture multitasking, brand new emoji characters, and more. But it’s hard to get hold of right now.

Unless you have a Google Pixel phone, the chances are an Oreo upgrade isn’t available to you yet. But you won’t have to wait long if you own a Xperia XZ Premium. Sony Japan has confirmed that its flagship device will be bagging Google’s latest release this December.

It’s worth noting that other countries could see the update sooner. Like any Android update, it’s likely to hit unlocked handsets first, with carrier devices requiring approval that delays the process a little bit.

[via XperiaBlog]