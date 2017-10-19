Today is the big day: the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are now available! We already have ours here at the virtual offices of Phandroid, some will be getting it on their doorsteps, and some of you will be waltzing into Verizon stores to get one (where you can also trade in your old phone for up to $300 in credit toward it).

Early on, it sounds like the Pixel 2 is the phone to beat in the smartphone world. Google’s software experience remains unmatched, as does their AI-powered camera experience. They also don’t skimp on specs and look good, to boot.

While our review is forthcoming, you may have already made your mind up about whether you want the Pixel 2. So, we’re asking: are you going to buy the Pixel 2 or its bigger XL brother today? (Or are you going to test your luck in our big giveaway?) Hit up the poll below and feel free to expand on your choice in the comments!