Google is drumming up interest in its latest Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices with a handful of pop-up stores in New York and Los Angeles, providing hundreds of people their first taste of Google’s new hardware. The unfortunate part of this seems to be that Google is charging a premium markup price on all Pixel 2 devices sold through the pop-up stores, should you like what you see and decide you want to take it home with you.

The Verge went hands-on with the pop-up store in Manhattan and discovered that every single model of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were jacked up by $30 bucks. The base Pixel 2 started at $680, while the 128GB model costs $780. The 64GB Pixel 2 XL has been jacked up to $880 and the 128GB version will set you back an eye-watering $980 if you decide to grab one.

What’s worse is Google seems to be selling the locked Verizon version of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL at these events, so if you’re hoping to pick up one of the unlocked devices you’ll still have to order from Google. That’s unfortunate when Google is still trying to drum up support among non-techies, but it’s not too surprising considering Verizon is the “exclusive” carrier partner for the device.