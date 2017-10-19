The LG V30 may be the best iPhone X competitor, but last year’s LG V20 is still a very capable device. It’s also one of the last Android phones to feature a removable battery, so if that’s your thing then the LG V20 is the phone for you. Right now you can pick up a brand new 64GB Titan Grey LG V20 for only $309.99 on Amazon.

LG V20 Specs

5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 display

Snapdragon 820 chipset

4GB of RAM

dual-rear 16-megapixel cameras

Fingerprint sensor

4,000mAh battery

It’s worth noting that this is the last phone to feature the second screen display at the top, giving you quick access to shortcuts, music control, and a handful of other useful functions. If you’re curious about that, be sure to check out Joe’s review of the LG V20.