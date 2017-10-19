Oct 19th, 2017

The LG V30 may be the best iPhone X competitor, but last year’s LG V20 is still a very capable device. It’s also one of the last Android phones to feature a removable battery, so if that’s your thing then the LG V20 is the phone for you. Right now you can pick up a brand new 64GB Titan Grey LG V20 for only $309.99 on Amazon.

LG V20 Specs

  • 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 display
  • Snapdragon 820 chipset
  • 4GB of RAM
  • dual-rear 16-megapixel cameras
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4,000mAh battery

It’s worth noting that this is the last phone to feature the second screen display at the top, giving you quick access to shortcuts, music control, and a handful of other useful functions. If you’re curious about that, be sure to check out Joe’s review of the LG V20.

