The LG V30 may be the best iPhone X competitor, but last year’s LG V20 is still a very capable device. It’s also one of the last Android phones to feature a removable battery, so if that’s your thing then the LG V20 is the phone for you. Right now you can pick up a brand new 64GB Titan Grey LG V20 for only $309.99 on Amazon.
LG V20 Specs
- 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 display
- Snapdragon 820 chipset
- 4GB of RAM
- dual-rear 16-megapixel cameras
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4,000mAh battery
It’s worth noting that this is the last phone to feature the second screen display at the top, giving you quick access to shortcuts, music control, and a handful of other useful functions. If you’re curious about that, be sure to check out Joe’s review of the LG V20.