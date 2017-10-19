Just a couple of weeks ago, Google announced the latest Pixel 2 lineup, along with more than a few accessories including the Google Home Mini. This $50 personal assistant hub looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo Dot head on in the war for smart home supremacy.

Starting today, you can go to either pick one up from your local Best Buy, or you can head over to Google’s Store to snag one. At just $50, the Google Home Mini is an excellent choice for those looking to get their feet wet in the world of smart home products. It’s even cheap enough to use alongside your standard Google Home in case you want to get some speakers in more rooms of your home.

While not everything has been smooth sailing for the Home Mini as of yet, there’s some good news as Google recently announced that you can now use the device to stream your favorite YouTube TV content to your TV. Plus, Google is also giving away a free Chromecast to those who sign up for YouTube TV for a limited time.

Let us know if you’ve already picked one up for yourself, or if you will be doing so in the very near future. If you haven’t snagged one yet, hit the button below to grab one today!