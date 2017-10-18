Google announced ARCore back in August as a sort of replacement for Tango. It doesn’t require as much fancy hardware to use augmented reality. All you need is a good phone. One of the first ARCore apps was released last month and it only works on the Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S8 .

Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring ARCore to Galaxy smartphones. This is a huge step in ARCore being a viable competitor to Apple’s ARKit. Developers that build ARCore apps will be able to get access to many more users. ARCore will now be the standard augmented reality platform on the majority of Android phones.

[via the verge]