Oct 18th, 2017

If you’ve tried to buy a OnePlus 5 in the last few days, you’ve been greeted with this:

The OnePlus 5 is officially out of stock in both the 64GB and 128GB variants around the globe and there’s no telling when stock will be available again, as there’s not even a Buy button available on the store page. This has led to some speculation that OnePlus is prepping to debut a OnePlus 5T, similarly to what they did last year with the OnePlus 3.

The OnePlus 3 was first unveiled in June 2016 before the OnePlus 3T was trotted out that November. The OnePlus 5 was also revealed in June of this year, so some people have speculated that OnePlus might be hoping to unveil a new handset in November and they’re clearing inventory to prep for the release of a new handset.

Co-founder of OnePlus Carl Pei has issued a tongue-in-cheek comment on Twitter about the lack of availability of the new handset, saying he guessed his company underestimated the popularity of the handset.

At this point, it’s unclear whether the OnePlus 5 will go back on sale sometime this year before we see another OnePlus handset. What do you think? Is OnePlus gearing up for the rumored OnePlus 5T/OnePlus 6 to debut later this year?
