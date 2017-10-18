If you’ve tried to buy a OnePlus 5 in the last few days, you’ve been greeted with this:

The OnePlus 5 is officially out of stock in both the 64GB and 128GB variants around the globe and there’s no telling when stock will be available again, as there’s not even a Buy button available on the store page. This has led to some speculation that OnePlus is prepping to debut a OnePlus 5T, similarly to what they did last year with the OnePlus 3 .

The OnePlus 3 was first unveiled in June 2016 before the OnePlus 3T was trotted out that November. The OnePlus 5 was also revealed in June of this year, so some people have speculated that OnePlus might be hoping to unveil a new handset in November and they’re clearing inventory to prep for the release of a new handset.

Co-founder of OnePlus Carl Pei has issued a tongue-in-cheek comment on Twitter about the lack of availability of the new handset, saying he guessed his company underestimated the popularity of the handset.

Guess the OnePlus 5 was more popular than we thought… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 16, 2017

At this point, it’s unclear whether the OnePlus 5 will go back on sale sometime this year before we see another OnePlus handset. What do you think? Is OnePlus gearing up for the rumored OnePlus 5T/OnePlus 6 to debut later this year?